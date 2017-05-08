FBI Seeking Assistance In Locating Christopher McCarthy
The Cleveland Division of the FBI, in conjunction with the Mansfield Police Department, the Loudonville Police Department, the Wooster Police Department and the US Marshals are seeking information on the possible location of Christopher E. McCarthy, white male, age 26. An arrest warrant of "robbery" has been issued for McCarthy for the April 26 robbery of the Richland Bank located at 797 Ashland Rd, Mansfield. McCarthy is possibly involved with two other recent bank robberies: Farmers and Savings Bank on North Water Street, Loudonville, and the Farmers National Bank on West Liberty Street, Wooster.
