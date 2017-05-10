Dispassionate Films of Crushed Cars a...

Dispassionate Films of Crushed Cars and the Mirrored Moon

In his solo show at Andrew Kreps Gallery, Kevin Jerome Everson offers an abstracted extension of the more human-centered work he's known for. Kevin Jerome Everson has become known for his distinctive approach to film: frequently formal and often abstract, some parts scripted, other documentary, with an enduring focus on everyday black life and gestures.

