DEA agent cleared in civil trial over...

DEA agent cleared in civil trial over lying informant who admitted to creating bogus drug...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Cleveland.com

Lee Lucas, the embattled DEA agent acquitted of criminal misconduct in a botched 2005 Richland County drug sting , was again cleared by a jury Wednesday in a civil case brought by a man exonerated for a drug deal in which he said he was not involved. The jury was out for little more than half a day when it reached its verdict Wednesday morning, finding in favor of Lucas and against Mansfield resident Joshawa Webb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First house demolished in county land bank efforts May 1 Cool 4
Burley Apr 18 Guest 1
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Apr 15 Frodolicious 4
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
News Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires Apr '17 retread 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Decent Person 47
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC