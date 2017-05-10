DEA agent cleared in civil trial over lying informant who admitted to creating bogus drug...

Lee Lucas, the embattled DEA agent acquitted of criminal misconduct in a botched 2005 Richland County drug sting , was again cleared by a jury Wednesday in a civil case brought by a man exonerated for a drug deal in which he said he was not involved. The jury was out for little more than half a day when it reached its verdict Wednesday morning, finding in favor of Lucas and against Mansfield resident Joshawa Webb.

