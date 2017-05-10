DEA agent cleared in civil trial over lying informant who admitted to creating bogus drug...
Lee Lucas, the embattled DEA agent acquitted of criminal misconduct in a botched 2005 Richland County drug sting , was again cleared by a jury Wednesday in a civil case brought by a man exonerated for a drug deal in which he said he was not involved. The jury was out for little more than half a day when it reached its verdict Wednesday morning, finding in favor of Lucas and against Mansfield resident Joshawa Webb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|May 1
|Cool
|4
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 15
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|Apr '17
|retread
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC