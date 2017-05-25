breaking Man dies from injuries sustained in head-on collision
Billy W. Buckler, 54, of Lexington, died Thursday at Ohio Health Mansfield, where he was taken May 20 after the traffic accident. At 4:38 p.m. May 20, troopers were called to a three-vehicle crash on Lexington-Springmill Road south of Cockley Road in Richland County's Troy Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13)
|May 30
|James
|3
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|May '17
|Cool
|4
|Burley
|Apr '17
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|Apr '17
|retread
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC