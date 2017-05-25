breaking Man dies from injuries susta...

breaking Man dies from injuries sustained in head-on collision

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Billy W. Buckler, 54, of Lexington, died Thursday at Ohio Health Mansfield, where he was taken May 20 after the traffic accident. At 4:38 p.m. May 20, troopers were called to a three-vehicle crash on Lexington-Springmill Road south of Cockley Road in Richland County's Troy Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Andrew Cotton (Druski Love) (Sep '13) May 30 James 3
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May 18 Nicole 9
News First house demolished in county land bank efforts May '17 Cool 4
Burley Apr '17 Guest 1
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Apr '17 Frodolicious 4
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
News Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires Apr '17 retread 1
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,067 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC