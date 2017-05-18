BibleWalk Celebrates 30th Anniversary

BibleWalk Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH If you've never experienced Ohio's only life-sized Biblical wax museum, now is the time! BibleWalk celebrates their 30th Anniversary this year and announces the "Experience of Summer" promotion. Visitors can buy 3 tours for only $3.30 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) 8 hr Nicole 9
News First house demolished in county land bank efforts May 1 Cool 4
Burley Apr 18 Guest 1
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Apr '17 Frodolicious 4
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr '17 ??? 1
News Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires Apr '17 retread 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Decent Person 47
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Richland County was issued at May 18 at 9:32PM EDT

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,420 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC