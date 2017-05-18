BibleWalk Celebrates 30th Anniversary
MANSFIELD, OH If you've never experienced Ohio's only life-sized Biblical wax museum, now is the time! BibleWalk celebrates their 30th Anniversary this year and announces the "Experience of Summer" promotion. Visitors can buy 3 tours for only $3.30 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|8 hr
|Nicole
|9
|First house demolished in county land bank efforts
|May 1
|Cool
|4
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr '17
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr '17
|???
|1
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|Apr '17
|retread
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC