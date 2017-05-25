Ashland Elks Donate Funds For Veteran's Circle Bench
Ashland Elks Lodge 1360 recently donated a $500 check to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1067 to place a memorial bench at the Veteran's Circle in Ashland Cemetery. Ashland Elks Exalted Ruler Ernie Weiler presented the check to Ashland VFW Post 1067 Women's Auxiliary President Glenna Rice, and Treasurer Donna Provateare.
