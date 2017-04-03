Steve Martenet Named President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio
"Steve's Ohio roots and passion for transforming the health care system to improve access and affordability make him a perfect fit for this role," said Anthem's West Region President Pam Kehaly. "Our members, clients and business partners in Ohio will greatly benefit from his extensive experience."
