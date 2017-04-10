Richland SWCD Giving Away Free White ...

Richland SWCD Giving Away Free White Pine Tree Seedlings

The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will be offering free white pine tree seedlings on a first-come, first serve basis. The seedlings are available on weekdays from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Richland Soil and Water Conservation District's location at 1495 West Longview Avenue, Suite 205B, Mansfield, Ohio.

