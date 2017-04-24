Richland County Sheriff Office's K-9 ...

Richland County Sheriff Office's K-9 Molly Gets Body Armor

Richland County Sheriff's Office K9 Molly has received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9's, Inc. K9 Molly's vest is sponsored by the Richland County Prosecutor's Office in Mansfield and embroidered with the sentiment "This protection donated by Richland County Prosecutor." Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

