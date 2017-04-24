Renz Sentenced To Life Without Parole In Patsy Hudson Case
Walter Renz was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Monday during his sentencing following the murder of 62-year-old Mansfield resident, Patsy Hudson. Renz was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property, identity fraud and misuse of Hudson's debit card.
