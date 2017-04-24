One Arrested In Boughton Ave. Search Warrant
On April 25, 2017 the METRICH Enforcement Unit with assistance from the Mansfield Division of Police and the Allied Special Operations Response Team served a search warrant at 119 Boughton Ave. in the City of Mansfield. The search warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Ardis.
