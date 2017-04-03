OhioHealth Donates CPR Training Kits To 4 Local Schools

OhioHealth and the American Heart Association presented CPR in Schools Training Kits to four local school districts Mansfield City Schools, Madison Local School District, Lexington Local Schools and Shelby City Schools, during a presentation on Wednesday at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. OhioHealth, which has sports medicine relationships within these local schools, is excited to help provide the training kits, to support the schools in the passage of Ohio House Bill 113, which requires all students to be trained in hands-only CPR, starting next school year.

