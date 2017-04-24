Ohio veterans in hospice care honored...

Ohio veterans in hospice care honored in pinning ceremonies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

BELLVILLE, Ohio - When Harry Welshans Sr. came up to shake John Huml's hand, the two veterans connected over the badge pinned on Welshans' shirt."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News First house demolished in county land bank efforts 7 hr Hem 3
Burley Apr 18 Guest 1
LARPING in galion (Sep '14) Apr 15 Frodolicious 4
News Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank... Apr 11 ??? 1
News Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires Apr 11 retread 1
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Mar '17 Decent Person 47
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,675,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC