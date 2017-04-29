Ohio Civil War show turns 40

Ohio Civil War show turns 40

This is a year of milestones for the Annual Ohio Civil War Show, which is Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7. The state's only Civil War and World Wars I and II show is back for its 40th year, with 380 exhibitors coming in from 38 states, at Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield. In addition, the accompanying annual Artillery Show -- the only one of its kind in the country -- is now in its 25th year, bringing in full-size cannons, limbers, cassion, mortars and Gatling guns relating to America's wars from 1775 through 1945.

