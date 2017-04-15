Ohio 24 mins ago 3:05 p.m.Federal judge orders trial of Richland County deputies
Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster released an order that allows the estate of Brian Garber to proceed to trial against Richland County Deputies Raymond Frazier, James Nicholson, and Andrew Knee, who shot and killed him, according to a news release from the attorneys representing Brian Garber's estate. According to the same release, on March 16, 2014, "Brian Garber, an unarmed man in the midst of a mental health crisis, was shot and killed by three Richland County Sheriff s Deputies at his family home just outside of Mansfield."
