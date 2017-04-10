Oak tree in 'Shawshank Redemption' cut up, hauled awayMANSFIELD, Ohio ...
MANSFIELD, Ohio - What remained of a 200-year-old oak tree made famous by the movie "Shawshank Redemption" has been cut up and hauled away by an owner of the north-central Ohio property. The Mansfield News-Journal reports Dan Dees said last week he plans to use some of the wood to make a table.
