Oak tree in 'Shawshank Redemption' cut up, hauled away

In this Friday, July 29, 2011, file photo, the tree outside Ohio's Malabar Farm State Park in north-central Ohio that played a key role in the the 1994 film "Shawshank Redemption" appears damaged by high winds. What remained of the oak tree made famous by the movie has been cut up and hauled away by an owner of the north-central Ohio property, according to the Mansfield News-Journal.

