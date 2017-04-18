METRICH Conducts Compliance Checks Wi...

METRICH Conducts Compliance Checks With 94 Businesses

Youths under the age of 21 were taken to various businesses located in Richland County, where they attempted to buy alcohol or tobacco products. Ohio Law forbids the sale of tobacco products to those under the age of 18, and the sale of alcoholic beverages to those under the age of 21. The following businesses sold alcoholic beverages to underage persons: Cornell's IGA , Mickey Mart , Interstate Marathon , Duke and Duchess , Valero , Papa Johnny's , Ohio Food Mart/Sunoco .

