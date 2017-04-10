Mansfield Police Announce Arrests Of Two Shooting Suspects
The Mansfield Division of Police has announced the arrests of two suspects in separate shooting incidents in the City of Mansfield. Mychael Martin, age 26, was arrested in Pensacola, Florida by the U.S Marshals Florida Regional Task Force on April 8th on a "Felonious Assault" warrant out of the Mansfield Police Department.
