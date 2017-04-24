Mansfield In Bloom Kicks Off With Rib...

Mansfield In Bloom Kicks Off With Ribbon Cutting

The Richland County Development Group's Mansfield Beautification Sector hosted a ribbon cutting and plant swap on Thursday to celebrate the kick off of the Mansfield In Bloom Program. The event was also thanks to supporters of the Subway Beautification Project made possible through donations from local companies and the community.

