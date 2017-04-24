Man gets life in Ohio neighbora s sla...

Man gets life in Ohio neighbora s slaying, dismemberment

An Ohio man convicted in the slaying and dismemberment of a neighbor has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A Richland County prosecutor says 54-year-old Walter Renz was sentenced Monday in 62-year-old Patsy Hudson's death.

