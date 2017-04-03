Local Cancer Benefit Hosts All-Day Mu...

Local Cancer Benefit Hosts All-Day Music Concert

The Whiskey Warehouse on W. 4th Street hosted a "Cancer is Nobody's Fool" music event to benefit Dave Skaggs, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Skaggs was previously employed by PGW Auto Glass in Crestline, and unfortunately, following chemo was unable to return to work.

