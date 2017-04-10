Little Buckeye Children's Museum Raises Autism Awareness
MANSFIELD, OH April is Autism Awareness Month, and on Thursday evening, Little Buckeye Children's Museum kept up with helping raise awareness. The Autism Awareness Walk-a-Thon, a local group, sponsored the event.
