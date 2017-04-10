Little Buckeye Children's Museum, 'Institution of the Year'
The Ohio Museum Association awarded Little Buckeye Children's Museum their highest honor for museums in the state of Ohio: Institution of the Year. "It is thrilling and humbling to receive such a prestigious award from the Ohio Museum Association! We have experienced tremendous growth in the past two years with new exhibits and over 50,000 visitors yearly to the museum," says Fred Boll, Executive Director of Little Buckeye Children's Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Tue
|???
|1
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|Tue
|retread
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|JohnAb
|3
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar 20
|Mae
|74
|Need to find woman who wants her toes sucked (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Footfetish w2
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC