Little Buckeye Children's Museum, 'Institution of the Year'

The Ohio Museum Association awarded Little Buckeye Children's Museum their highest honor for museums in the state of Ohio: Institution of the Year. "It is thrilling and humbling to receive such a prestigious award from the Ohio Museum Association! We have experienced tremendous growth in the past two years with new exhibits and over 50,000 visitors yearly to the museum," says Fred Boll, Executive Director of Little Buckeye Children's Museum.

