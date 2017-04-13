Iconic Shawshank oak tree fallsShawshank Trail continues to grow and draw fans Today at
After sustaining heavy wind damage over the past several years, Richland County's iconic Shawshank oak tree was cut down Saturday. The tree played a key role in the dramatic conclusion of the blockbuster movie, "The Shawshank Redemption," which has drawn visitors from around the globe to the area to experience Mansfield's Shawshank Trail.
