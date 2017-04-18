Head-On Crash Closes State Route 97 In Both Directions

Lexington police and first responders reported to a head-on collision that occurred on State Route 97 and Castor Rd. Friday afternoon. The Buick was traveling westbound on State Route 97 attempting to turn left onto Castor Rd. The eastbound Chevy came around the corner in front of Oak Wood Apartments and collided with the Buick.

