Gophers land WR recruit Jornell Manns, who also had offers from Wisconsin, Penn State
The Gophers landed a commitment Thursday night from Jornell Manns, a wide receiver from Mansfield, Ohio, who also had reported offers from Wisconsin, Penn State, West Virginia and Kentucky. The 5-11, 185-pound Manns made unofficial visits to Ohio State and Wisconsin within the last week, before visiting Minnesota on Wednesday, according to 247Sports.com.
