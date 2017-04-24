DEA agent on trial, accused of working with lying informant to concoct bogus drug cases
Testimony in a civil trial began Tuesday for a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent accused of misconduct in a series of botched cases that landed a man in prison for 18 months for a drug deal in which he did not participate. Mansfield resident Joshawa Webb filed suit against agent Lee Lucas in a decade-old drug investigation that landed him in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burley
|Apr 18
|Guest
|1
|LARPING in galion (Sep '14)
|Apr 15
|Frodolicious
|4
|Movies 36 mins ago 7:15 a.m.Last of - Shawshank...
|Apr 11
|???
|1
|Canadian organization recycles 100 million tires
|Apr 11
|retread
|1
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Mae
|74
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC