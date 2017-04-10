Congressman Pat Tiberi Tours Ashland ...

Congressman Pat Tiberi Tours Ashland College Of Nursing

U.S Congressman Pat Tiberi toured the Ashland College of Nursing with Dean Faye Grund on Thursday. Congressman Tiberi toured the college and then discussed healthcare, spending, and tax reform.

