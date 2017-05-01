Blue Rose Mission Offers Free Home Repairs To Those In Need
For the past nine years, Blue Rose Mission in Mansfield has been bringing Christ to homeowners in Richland County through home improvements. "So basically, if a homeowner is in need of a repair and they can't afford to do it, we do it for free," says Blue Rose Mission Director Mary Beech.
