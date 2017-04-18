43,000 Pounds Of Beer Stops Traffic On State Route 30 West
A traffic accident on US 30 Westbound that occurred around 7:40 pm near the OH 13 exit in Mansfield has law enforcement rerouting traffic. One driver flipped a private contractor ownded semi-truck, carrying an estimated 43,000 pounds of beer into a ditch after riding the guard rail for roughly 300 feet.
