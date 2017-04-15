15 Year Old Struck By Truck On County Road 175
Troopers from the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated a crash that occurred on April 7, 2017, at approximately 6:35 A.M. The crash occurred on CR 175 north of U.S 250, in Perry Township, Ashland County. Richard Salyer, age 28 from Polk, Ohio was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram truck 3500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Mar 24
|Decent Person
|47
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|mansfield news journal (Aug '06)
|Mar 20
|Mae
|74
|Need to find woman who wants her toes sucked (Oct '12)
|Mar 11
|Footfetish w2
|4
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar 11
|Toby K
|13
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|26
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar '17
|JohnAb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC