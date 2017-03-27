Your Entertainment News For The Week Of March 23

From Mansfield Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks, 'Strife and Victory', to bowling for Big Brothers Big Sisters, there are several events that might spark an interest in my WMFD Entertainment report this weekend. Join the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra in "MASTERWORKS - Strife and Victory" Saturday evening at 8 pm at the Renaissance Theatre with a free lecture given by a local actor and playwright, Mark Sebastian Jordan, at 7 pm.

