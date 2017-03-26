Woman sustains serious injuries after two-vehicle crashTwo other...

The crash occurred at 3:46 p.m. when a 2007 blue Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Crystal Beaston, 19 of Saint Helen, Mich., failed to yield from a stop sign after exiting from I-71 northbound to US 30 westbound, said troopers with the Mansfield post of the state Highway Patrol. Beaston traveled into the eastbound lanes on U.S. 30 and was struck by a 2004 blue Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Tracy McMillen, 61, of Perrysville.

