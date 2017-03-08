Uncle Who Shot Nephew To Death Charged With Murder
Dennis L. Heard has been charged in the shooting death of Demarcus D. Heard, his nephew. Heard is charged with murder voluntary manslaughter tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability.
