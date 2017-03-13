Third Shawshank Hustle Hosts Additions and Improvements
The running and walking event starts at the Ohio State Reformatory where much of the iconic film The Shawshank Redemption was filmed on SR 545 North of Mansfield. The course takes participants to Central Park while passing five other filming sites and offering rides at The Richland Carousel during the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Robert Leitwein-S...
|44
|Need to find woman who wants her toes sucked (Oct '12)
|Mar 11
|Footfetish w2
|4
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar 11
|Toby K
|13
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|26
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|3
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb 14
|River Hess
|1
|Just in: Possible Shots Fired At An Atm On West...
|Feb '17
|Aun
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC