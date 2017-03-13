Third Shawshank Hustle Hosts Addition...

Third Shawshank Hustle Hosts Additions and Improvements

The running and walking event starts at the Ohio State Reformatory where much of the iconic film The Shawshank Redemption was filmed on SR 545 North of Mansfield. The course takes participants to Central Park while passing five other filming sites and offering rides at The Richland Carousel during the event.

