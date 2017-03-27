Semi Overturns Spilling Coils, Traffic Slow On U.S. 30
The Ohio Department of Transportation District 3 Office has set up a detour at the scene of a semi rollover that happened shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 30 eastbound just east of the Fifth Street exit in Mansfield. The Mansfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi carrying large metal coils overturned in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30, spilling the coils.
