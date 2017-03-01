Richland Bank Thanks Mansfield PD With Breakfast Donation
Richland Bank stopped by The Mansfield Police Department Thursday morning to hold an appreciation breakfast of coffee and pastries during their shift change. During this time Richland Bank President, Chris Hiner, talked to the MPD officers about their new program called "Ohio Heroes".
