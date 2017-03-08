Report Shows Shawn Grate Was Sane At Time Of Crimes
A video conference was held on Monday to check on the current status of the Shawn Grate Case. A report from the Forensic Diagnostic Center indicated that there were no findings that would support a not guilty by reason of insanity plea, stating that Grate was sane at the time of the crimes.
