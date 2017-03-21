Pocket Flags Distributed Before Deployment
We Americans truly have wonderful and brave souls who are willing to fight, support and give all, for us to live in a free country. On Saturday, the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of Ashland County took the time to gather together at the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield, Ohio, in support of the US Airforce troops preparing to deploy.
