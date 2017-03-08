Ohio 40 mins ago 9:23 a.m.Ohio inmate...

Ohio 40 mins ago 9:23 a.m.Ohio inmates' SSNs mistakenly released to identity thief

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections mistakenly released the Social Security numbers of more than 2,000 inmates at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution to a convicted identity thief from Mansfield as part of a public records request. "This is a situation that we are taking very seriously.

