METRICH Detectives Seized Drugs, $4,128 Cash, Guns

Thursday

On March 8 the METRICH Enforcement Unit assisted by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Mansfield Division of Police executed a search warrant at 837 South Diamond St., Apt #1 in the City of Mansfield. The search warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Ardis.

