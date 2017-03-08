METRICH Detectives Seized Drugs, $4,128 Cash, Guns
On March 8 the METRICH Enforcement Unit assisted by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Mansfield Division of Police executed a search warrant at 837 South Diamond St., Apt #1 in the City of Mansfield. The search warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Ardis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|26
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|10
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|3
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb 14
|River Hess
|1
|Just in: Possible Shots Fired At An Atm On West...
|Feb 11
|Aun
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb '17
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
|Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Trump the Groper
|42
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC