Mansfield School Levies Campaign Co-Chairs Named

A retired bank president, a longtime principal and a woman active in school issues, are leading the campaign to win passage of two Mansfield City Schools renewal levies on May 2. Serving as co-chairs of the levies campaign are Debbie Schenk, retired president and CEO of Mechanics Bank; Doug Castle, former John Simpson Junior High School principal, and Teana Sykes, who two years ago served as co-chair of the Springmill Learning Center steering committee. Also assisting in leading the campaign is Erskine Braggs, the community outreach coordinator at Mansfield Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program.

