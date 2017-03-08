Mansfield Police: Woman dead of gunshot wounds, baby missing Read Story Emily Mills , Reporter
Police are searching for a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a woman and possible kidnapping of a baby at Brookwood Way Apartments on Wednesday night. Dakota M. Steagall, 20, is a suspect in the death of a woman who was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside an apartment at the complex off West Fourth Street, police said.
