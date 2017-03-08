Mansfield Police: Woman dead of gunsh...

Mansfield Police: Woman dead of gunshot wounds, baby missing Read Story Emily Mills , Reporter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Police are searching for a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a woman and possible kidnapping of a baby at Brookwood Way Apartments on Wednesday night. Dakota M. Steagall, 20, is a suspect in the death of a woman who was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds outside an apartment at the complex off West Fourth Street, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mansfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07) Wed JohnAb 26
News Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09) Wed JohnAb 10
News Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06) Wed JohnAb 3
News Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre... Feb 14 River Hess 1
News Just in: Possible Shots Fired At An Atm On West... Feb 11 Aun 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Feb '17 Slick Willy Clinton 5
News Sex Offender Housing Program Upsets Neighbors |... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Trump the Groper 42
See all Mansfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mansfield Forum Now

Mansfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mansfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Mansfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC