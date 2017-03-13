Man Jailed For Beating Toddler Resentenced For New Charges
John Miller of Mansfield was resentenced on Friday, March 10th, for the April 2015 beating of his niece, Kaylee Gheen. Gheen, who was 3 years old at the time of the incident, was left permanently disabled from head injuries causing her brain to swell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mansfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to find woman who wants her toes sucked (Oct '12)
|Mar 11
|Footfetish w2
|4
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Mar 11
|Toby K
|13
|Galion police officer cleared in fatal shooting (Sep '07)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|26
|Task force search leads to Morrow County drug a... (Dec '06)
|Mar 8
|JohnAb
|3
|Four Fire Departments Battle House Blaze In Cre...
|Feb 14
|River Hess
|1
|Just in: Possible Shots Fired At An Atm On West...
|Feb '17
|Aun
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Feb '17
|Slick Willy Clinton
|5
Find what you want!
Search Mansfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC