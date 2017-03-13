Local Man Charged For Using Counterfeit Bills
On the evening of Friday, March 10th, the Richland County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Jordan M. Denes for forgery. On Wednesday, March 7th, the Tim Hortons on Champion Road in Mansfield contacted the sheriff's office after a male came through their drive-thru to purchase a coffee, and tried to pay with a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill.
