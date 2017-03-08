Former Daycare Worker Will Spend 2 Da...

Former Daycare Worker Will Spend 2 Days In Jail For Incident

Wednesday

Sarah Roberts, 20, of Mansfield, was sentenced to two days in jail, three years of probation and fined $1,000. In sentencing her, Judge James DeWeese also ordered Roberts to spend her jail time on the anniversary of the incident, August 1 of this year and next year.

