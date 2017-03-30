Ford Foundation approves grant for HNCO
Hospice of North Central Ohio received a grant in the amount of $4,000 from the S.N. and Ada Ford Foundation, which was established through a trust created by Dr. Ada Ford in Mansfield. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
