Five advisers create $250 million hybrid in Ohio

Wednesday

Five advisers who collectively manage $250 million in assets have joined forces to create an independent firm, The Strategic Wealth Management Group , based in Mansfield, Ohio. Three of the principals - Jeremy Swank, Rob Hassman and Greg Kibler - most recently had been affiliated with Summit Brokerage Services, Mr. Swank since 2010, and Mr. Hassman and Mr. Kibler since 2014.

