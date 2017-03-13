Checkout This View Of The Late Season Snowfall
A late season snowfall has created some beautiful video from above. Check out this video shot by WMFD's Air team this morning near Clearfork Reservoir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
